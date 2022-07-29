Bailie Cain won the Championship for Speed Racking accompanied by Austin Cain.jpeg

It was a fun night at Gray Hawk Park Saturday night at the JCMS Softball horse show! 

Danny Todd and his mule Kate.jpeg
Oakley Ward riding in the Lead Line Class.jpeg

A terrific crowd came out and some outstanding horses and mules were exhibited! 

Shelby Berry and Natalie Carl served as Trophy Girls for the event.jpeg

We want to thank all of our sponsors for their support and also give a special thank you to each person that worked so hard Saturday night to make the show possible! We were able to raise quite a bit of money for our softball team which will give us a great start when we begin our season in January.

