It was a fun night at Gray Hawk Park Saturday night at the JCMS Softball horse show!
A terrific crowd came out and some outstanding horses and mules were exhibited!
We want to thank all of our sponsors for their support and also give a special thank you to each person that worked so hard Saturday night to make the show possible! We were able to raise quite a bit of money for our softball team which will give us a great start when we begin our season in January.
