For the second year in a row, the Jackson County Middle School Lady Generals were named 13th Region All “A” Tournament champions. After traveling to Lynn Camp early Saturday morning, the JCMS Lady Generals played their first game of the day against the Middlesboro Lady Jackets. The Lady Generals came out with hot bats, with a total of 17 hits, scoring 17 runs by the end of the 3rd inning, ending the game by mercy rule, 17-1.
The second match up was against the Harlan Independent Dragons. The Lady Generals again
dominated the field, with a second mercy rule of the day ending the game 16-1 at the end of the third inning. This winning streak secured the Lady Generals a spot in the championship game where they took on the Barbourville Lady Tigers.
During the championship game, JCMS Lady Generals got things started in the first inning when
Kylie Moore doubled on a 1-1 count scoring one run. The Lady Generals put up six runs in the fourth inning. The offensive firepower by Jackson County Middle School Lady Generals was led by Macy Wathen, Kylie Carpenter, and Baylee Berry all driving in runs in the inning. Jackson County Middle School Lady Generals tallied 15 hits in the game. Ella Grace Sallee, Kylie Moore, Kylie Carpenter, Clara Tincher and Lexi Brockman each racked up multiple hits for the Jackson County Lady Generals. Moore and Sallee each managed three hits to lead the Jackson County Middle School Lady Generals. Jackson County Middle School Generals stole 16 bases during the game as four players stole more than one. Aubrey Estridge led the way with three. The game ended with a 20-4 victory for the JCMS Lady Generals.
Kylie Moore was on the rubber all day, facing 41 batters, with 14 strikeouts, only allowing 8 hits. The Lady Generals had a total of 73 at bats, with 48 hits and only 8 strikeouts for the day. The Lady Generals also competed in the Middle School State Tournament on Saturday on April 15, 2023, bringing home third place overall.
The JCMS Lady Generals is coached by Timmy Tincher, with Shawna Mitchell and Jamie Moore assisting. The Lady Generals will be competing in the district conference tournament on May 5 and 6, 2023 at Whitley County. They are currently 19-1 on the season.
Special thanks to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County Dispatch, Pond Creek Fire Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service, and Constable Steve Gill for arranging and leading the championship parade on Saturday night from the county line to the middle school.
