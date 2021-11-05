JCMS Students Push for Positivity
Posters, post-its, and kindness abound during our annual bullying awareness month.
As is the annual custom, Jackson County Middle School students spent the month of October increasing awareness about the important issue of bullying. This year students took on social media vandalism and won in a huge way!
Each year JCMS 7th grade students spend the month of October researching, reading, writing, speaking, and creating art about bullying. During this time students work individually and in small groups to gain knowledge that would lead to a decrease in bullying and an increase in kindness and basic respect for all people.
In an attempt to remain relevant to students’ lives, Mrs. Marcum revised this year’s unit to include relevant issues including pressure from social media to participate in vandalism. Students chose a positive impact campaign to implement. The most successful campaign was the positive message post it. Students wrote a positive message on a post it note and put it on the mirror in the bathroom. The trend took off and before long a snowball effect occurred and the girls’ bathroom mirrors were filled with encouraging messages. Other campaigns were available and included creating posters and flyers.
JCMS also continued the annual poster contest. This year’s theme was “Bullies are like monsters; they prey on their victims.” All 7th grade students were encouraged to participate. There were approximately 100 entries. Although it was difficult, the field was narrowed down to the top 10.
The top five posters received cash prizes. This year we were honored to partner with Jackson County Bank who provided cash prizes totaling $225! Teachers and administrators at JCMS went a step further and provided an additional $55. This meant that 6 of the top 10 winners received cash prizes ranging from $100 for first place to $15 for those who tied for 5th place. Students receiving honorable mentions received prizes from the Youth Services Center.
Each year JCMS is fortunate to have the support of parents and community partners who encourage and support students emotionally, academically, and financially. This year was no different. Our Youth Service Center Director, Mrs. Tammy Morgan provided supplies and awards for students. Teachers and administrators also donated money for prizes, but the essential component for cash prizes was the TREMENDOUS generosity of Jackson County Bank, specifically Mr. Kendall Norris. Mr. Norris’s willingness to support our students is outstanding, and we appreciate his investment in our students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.