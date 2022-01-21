JCMS Academic team brings home 13 medals and the 2021 Governor’s Cup 72nd District Championship! On a cold Saturday morning eight academically gifted students ventured to Lee County Middle School to compete in the 72nd District Governor’s Cup Competition, and it was worth the trip.
Every student who participated placed in at least one content area; 4 students earned medals in 2 content areas. Jackson county took both 1st and 2nd place in written composition, mathematics, and science! These students simply dominated in content area testing. Anna Roark and Bella Peters took away two first place medals each. These students were unstoppable!
The Quick Recall team finished in second place after three matches. Addan Witt was on fire! Addan is team captain and is an aggressive player who scored in every match. Lawson Sallee, Owen Gray, Bella Peters, Anna Roark, Gabe Gross, and Macy Wathen also contributed to the victories. Unfortunately, we fell just a bit short and took second place, but we are proud of what our team accomplished.
The medal count goes as follows:
Lucy Rhyanna Ward: 2nd place in composition & 3rd place in language arts
Anna Roark: 1st place in math & 1st place in language arts
Macy Wathen: 4th place in arts and humanities
Lawson Sallee: 1st place in science & 3rd place in social studies
Addan Witt: 2nd place in math & 3rd place in science
Bella Peters: 1st place in arts and humanities & 1st place in composition
Owen Gray: 2nd place in science
Gabe Gross: 2nd place in social studies
The JCMS academic team would like to thank a few people. Due to Covid restriction rules we were unable to bring spectators, so a couple of team members Jaxon Turner and Ben Rader were left to cheer us on from home. Thanks for being understanding and supportive, guys.
Next, we would like to acknowledge all the parents who were so supportive of our season so far. Two parents were willing to drive students to Lee county to help alleviate some of the issues with transportation. You folks are an example of what can happen when parents, students, and teachers work together for the betterment of our students.
Finally, we would like to thank all of the teachers who have shared their knowledge and time with us over the years. This team has some extraordinarily gifted students, but they would not have dominated this competition without instructional leadership from some great teachers. Furthermore, a special shout out goes to Sharon Thomas who gave up her Saturday to travel to Lee county and serve as an official. Without her we would have been disqualified before the contest ever began. Thank you so much Ms. Thomas!
JCMS Academic team is led by Tammy Carroll Marcum and Kendra Shuman. Please wish us luck as we travel to regional competition! Regional competition will be February 5, 2022 in Magoffin County.
