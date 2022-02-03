At approximately 1:00 PM on Thursday (February 03rd) the Jackson County Public Schools announced via social media: "As of now tomorrow will be an NTI day for Jackson County. The district will be monitoring the electrical outages very closely and tomorrow’s status may change."
JCPS Announce Friday will be an NTI Day (Status pending Change based on Electrical Outages))
