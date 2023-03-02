Superintendent Mike Smith and the Jackson County Public Schools have announced that Friday, March 03, 2023 will be an NTI Day due to the chance of inclement weather and associated safety risks.
JCPS Announce NTI Day for Friday (Mar 03, 2023) Due to Inclement Weather Forecast
