After the recent inclement weather days, our JCPS Calendar Committee reviewed the current 2020-2021 school year calendar.  Upon completion of this Calendar Committee process, Friday, March 19, 2021 will now be changed to a Student Instructional Day.  This will allow our last student attendance day to be moved back by one (1) day at the end of the school year. 

