After the recent inclement weather days, our JCPS Calendar Committee reviewed the current 2020-2021 school year calendar. Upon completion of this Calendar Committee process, Friday, March 19, 2021 will now be changed to a Student Instructional Day. This will allow our last student attendance day to be moved back by one (1) day at the end of the school year.
JCPS Calendar Committee Makes Change In Response to Inclement Weather
