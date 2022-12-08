The JCPS announced via Social Media: "We apologize for any inconvenience, but due to the many preschoolers who are not feeling well at this time, the decision has been made to cancel December's Winter Wonderland event that was schedule for Friday. We will reconvene in January with our family engagement activities."
JCPS Cancels December's Winter Wonderland Due to Abundance of Illnesses
