The Jackson County Public School District cancelled school at the end of last week and also implemented an NTI day of Tuesday of this week. On Thursday they issued the following notice: “We have been closely monitoring our attendance this week and feel it would be in the best interest of our students, staff and District to not have school tomorrow, due to illness. We seriously considered having an NTI Day, but due to so much sickness, including Type A and Type B Flu, felt it would not be a productive day. Therefore, there will be no school on Friday, January 17, 2020. We will use Friday to thoroughly sanitize all of our buildings.” There was no school on Monday, January 20, 2020 in observance of Martin Luther King Day. The district decided to implement a non-traditional instructional day on Tuesday since the rate of sickness remains a concern.
The rate of illness is a concern across the state. Four other Eastern Kentucky schools canceled classes last week due to widespread illness. Wolfe, Owsley and Lawrence county schools were also closed Jan. 15-17. Pike County schools were also closed Friday, Jan. 16, Hazard’s WYMT-TV reports. Classes were scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 21, after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The schools did not say what the illness was, but flu is widespread throughout the state.
Influenza has killed 21 people in Kentucky this season, two under the age of 18, according to the state Department for Public Health. The latest weekly report shows that the flu activity in the state has dropped a bit in the first two weeks of the year, compared to the last two weeks of 2019, when the state was reporting more than 2,000 new cases each week.
In the week ending with Jan. 11, the last week for which the state has issued a report, Kentucky had 1,898 new cases. During the flu season, which can last through May, 10,004 cases have been confirmed in Kentucky. At the same time last year, Kentucky’s flu statistics were much less concerning; the state had 3,148 lab-confirmed cases and nine deaths, one a minor.
The number of flu cases in Kentucky is higher than the confirmed number since the surveillance report only shows a sampling of cases throughout the state, and 10 of the state’s 120 county health departments did not report.
Because flu is not a disease that has to be reported, the state relies on reporting from “sentinel sites,” a network of doctors’ offices, hospitals and health departments that voluntarily submit their flu data, so the state does not track every case of flu in Kentucky, said Beth Fisher, a spokeswoman for the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said in an email. A health department fact sheet says, “The sampling represents only a small percentage of influenza cases for the state, but contributes to the ongoing assessment of flu activity in Kentucky and helps determine the level of flu activity in the state each week.
So far, most of Kentucky’s cases have been in children between the ages of 1 and 10, likely because a strain of the virus called type B/Victoria has been the predominant virus this season, and children are highly vulnerable to it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The B/Victoria strain normally doesn’t show up until March or April. The CDC says that in recent weeks, approximately equal number of type B/Victoria and type A (H1N1) viruses have been reported.
The health department’s Troi Cunningham urged Kentuckians to get a flu vaccine, which is the best defense against it. “It is not too late to get the flu shot,” she reported. “Get it now. It takes two weeks for it to full take effect.” The CDC says everyone over six months old should get a flu shot each year.
Cunningham particularly urged pregnant women to be diligent in getting their flu shot because the immunity is transmitted to their infant while the baby is still in the womb and can protect them at birth. “CDC research shows a child’s risk of dying from the flu can be reduced by 50 percent or more by getting the vaccine,” she said.
On Jan. 16, acting in response to the flu, the University of Kentucky restricted visitation at its hospitals, including: no visitors under age 12; none under 18 in the bone-marrow transplant area; only two visitors per patient room at a time; no visitors with flu-like symptoms; and some visitors may be asked to wear a mask or other protective clothing while visiting.
Compassionate exceptions will be made case by case and additional restrictions may be in place in some units, a UK HealthCare news release said. News outlets have reported that Eastern State Hospital also implemented visitation restrictions.
Pike County continued to be among the hotspots for flu in the week ending Jan. 11, with 101 new cases, for a total of 452. Perry County, a major hotspot this season, had 44 more cases during the week, for a total of 639. Adjoining and less populous Leslie County added 25 for a total of 208. Warren added 84 and Barren 58, for respective totals of 351 and 400. In the counties that neighbor Jackson County, Laurel County leads the pack with 54 cases reported this season. Madison County has reported 47 cases; Lee County has reported 22 cases; Owsley County has reported 28 cases, Clay County has reported 06 cases, and Estill County has reported 1 case. (Data obtained from KY National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) and U.S. Outpatient Influenza-like Illness Surveillance Network (ILINet) Data. Department for Public Health, Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Frankfort, Kentucky [Jan 5, 2020 – Jan 11, 2020].
