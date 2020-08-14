This school year promises to be a rollercoaster ride! Last week the Kentucky’s teacher union called on school officials to delay the beginning of in-class instruction until the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops. The Kentucky Education Association, representing about 42,000 educators in Kentucky, released a statement last Friday calling on schools to start the year with virtual learning from home. The union said districts should avoid reopening until the positivity rate of the state and the school’s county remain under 4% for 21 consecutive days.
“The coronavirus situation in Kentucky at this moment is far worse than it was in March,” when schools and school-related activities were halted, the KEA wrote. “If we all believed it wasn’t safe to operate schools then, how can it possibly be safe to reopen now?”
When Bridgette McCowan, Jackson County teacher representative was asked what her thoughts were on the matter she responded, “I honestly don’t think there will be a choice. The governor will answer that in a few days I believe. I look for him to mandate an online start this week.” Her statements were prophetic.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the commonwealth. “Let me start by reiterating that we are still in a very difficult, dangerous place with a virus that is spreading so significantly right now,” the Governor said. “One of the foremost experts this morning talked about it raging in the United States. I believe we have stopped the exponential growth, but we can’t just stay where we are. We have got to start decreasing our cases.” Gov. Beshear and administration officials, in consultation with Kentucky teachers and school administrators, announced new guidance for schools that are planning for the fall semester.
“Our recommendation today is that schools wait to begin in-person classes until Sept. 28,” the Governor said. “Yes, that’s six weeks from now, but it’s also six weeks from what I hope is the peak of this virus, six weeks from the last three weeks where we have been at an all-time high week in and week out, six weeks from a time when we just had a 6% positivity rate. Let’s face it, we’re trying really hard and we’ve taken good steps. Masks are working. But we do not have control over this virus. And to send tens of thousands of our kids back into in-person classes when we don’t have control of this virus, it’s not the right thing to do for these kids, it’s not the right thing to do for their faculty and it’s not the right thing to do as Governor.”
He said the decision was driven by four factors: Kentucky’s cases being near a peak, an increase in infection rates among children across the U.S., the experience of school districts in other states and families continuing to travel to hotspots for vacations against the advice of health officials.
“I think what all of the health care specialists said when we talked about reopening, is we need to be looking at a decline. In other words, we need to get our positive rate down,” the Governor said. “On top of that, what we’re seeing are more outbreaks and more infections in kids. The two hardest things I do every day is read the deaths and the number of kids infected under 5. And it’s not just kids under 5. We’re having record numbers of children that are infected, and it shows this infection spreads to them when we still don’t know the long-term impact. What we do know is children have a harder time social distancing. And we can’t put a whole bunch of them in a classroom with a teacher right now. Other states that have tried to open this new school year are now having to close. We don’t want to start and stop. That may be more difficult on our children.”
As of 4 p.m. Aug. 10, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 35,254 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 275 of which were newly reported Monday. Thirteen of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including five who are less than a year old. As of Monday, there have been at least 700,417 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.71%. At least 8,738 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported, “Today Governor Beshear advised school districts not to resume in-person instruction until September 28. Our team will be participating in various meetings over the next few days to revise our reopening plan. We will update everyone later this week. We know everyone is anxious and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.”
Superintendent Mike Smith reported that he was scheduled to meet via webinar on Tuesday with the other superintendents around the state. Following that meeting he will be meeting with the Jackson County Leadership team to determine the best course of action. As of press time, nothing had been formally decided. However, Superintendent Smith was hopeful that school could start online on August 25th as planned. Earlier when Jackson County parents chose which option that preferred for their children only 30% chose the Virtual Online option. This means that the other 70% would have to be addressed if school starts on August 25th. It would appear that the only choices available to keep everyone synchronized would be for those students to either switch to Virtual Online instruction or be accommodated with NTI packets or something similar.
On Friday, August 14th, 2020 Superintendent Mike Smith reported that he had met with the state superintendents and been in contact with the office of the Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner. He also said that the Jackson County Public Schools Leadership team/Reopening committee had met. The coordinated efforts led the JCPS to conclude that the best option would be to start the school year on August 25th, 2020 as planned but do so only online. In-person instruction will be delayed. Superintendent Smith said that the district has enough Chromebooks and Ipads to provide every student grades 1-12 with a device. For those that do not have internet connection at home Smith indicated the school would work with them to find a solution. Possible solutions include making them aware of the offer being made by PRTC to get a connection or providing them information regarding WiFi HotSpots made available by PRTC. Other options include providing the students with a flashdrive to accompany their Chromebook/Ipad containing the lessons or resort to packets like those used with NTI days. The decision to start online will not be formalized until it is presented to the Board of Education at a meeting coming up next Tuesday evening.
