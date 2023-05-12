Reed.jpeg

UK Web Coding--Shannon Reed won 1st place in the elementary division.  Shannon actually outscored all participants including those in the middle school and high school division.

On Wednesday, April 19th approximately 65 students from Jackson County participated in the Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) State Championship at Rupp Arena.  The journey to Rupp began in November 2022 when students from all five schools presented their showcase projects virtually for the opportunity to be invited to the second round of judging at state.  All five schools had showcase projects that were selected to move on to state.  

Tyner Level 2 Showcases

Tyner Student Help Desk

Jackson County:  Come for a Visit, Stay for a Lifetime--Best of Level 2 (Top 90 of 600)

Sand Gap Level 2 Showcase

Cyberbullying is Not For Tigers

McKee Level 2 Showcases

Bulldog News Network (BNN)

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay!

JCMS Level 2 Showcase

Come Visit Jackson County!

JCHS Level 2 Showcase

Jackson County Tourism

In January, students entered digital products for online judging (DPOJ).  These products included, digital photography, digital music, digital art, technical writing, and more.  

Tyner DPOJ Semifinalist

Kersi Barrett--Original Photo

Dawson Wagers--Original Photo

Hannah Gabbard--Multimedia Mashup

Adelyn McQueen--Digital Art

Darrick Gabbard--Logo Design

Darrick Gabbard--Infographic

Sand Gap DPOJ Semifinalist

Gabe Isaacs--Technical Writing

McKee DPOJ Semifinalist

Gracie F--Digital Art

Jaelynn B--Digital Art

Lily M--Manipulated Photo

Short Film (Group)

Minecraft DPOJ--Washington Crossing the Delaware

JCMS DPOJ Semifinalists

Carleigh Handy--Original Photo

Addilyn Wilson--JCPS Logo

JCHS DPOJ Semifinalists

Elijah Shannon--Screenshot Tutorial

Karley Cunagin--Original Image

At the state championship, several students participated in live challenge events including the tech bowl, web coding, help desk, and more.  

Tyner Live Event Winner

