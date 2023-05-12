On Wednesday, April 19th approximately 65 students from Jackson County participated in the Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) State Championship at Rupp Arena. The journey to Rupp began in November 2022 when students from all five schools presented their showcase projects virtually for the opportunity to be invited to the second round of judging at state. All five schools had showcase projects that were selected to move on to state.
Tyner Level 2 Showcases
Tyner Student Help Desk
Jackson County: Come for a Visit, Stay for a Lifetime--Best of Level 2 (Top 90 of 600)
Sand Gap Level 2 Showcase
Cyberbullying is Not For Tigers
McKee Level 2 Showcases
Bulldog News Network (BNN)
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay!
JCMS Level 2 Showcase
Come Visit Jackson County!
JCHS Level 2 Showcase
Jackson County Tourism
In January, students entered digital products for online judging (DPOJ). These products included, digital photography, digital music, digital art, technical writing, and more.
Tyner DPOJ Semifinalist
Kersi Barrett--Original Photo
Dawson Wagers--Original Photo
Hannah Gabbard--Multimedia Mashup
Adelyn McQueen--Digital Art
Darrick Gabbard--Logo Design
Darrick Gabbard--Infographic
Sand Gap DPOJ Semifinalist
Gabe Isaacs--Technical Writing
McKee DPOJ Semifinalist
Gracie F--Digital Art
Jaelynn B--Digital Art
Lily M--Manipulated Photo
Short Film (Group)
Minecraft DPOJ--Washington Crossing the Delaware
JCMS DPOJ Semifinalists
Carleigh Handy--Original Photo
Addilyn Wilson--JCPS Logo
JCHS DPOJ Semifinalists
Elijah Shannon--Screenshot Tutorial
Karley Cunagin--Original Image
At the state championship, several students participated in live challenge events including the tech bowl, web coding, help desk, and more.
Tyner Live Event Winner
UK Web Coding--Shannon Reed won 1st place in the elementary division. Shannon actually outscored all participants including those in the middle school and high school division.
