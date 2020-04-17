The recent outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in our community has required everyone to reassess operating procedures. Local businesses and organizations that were already being cautious are being forced to reevaluate and take even greater precautions. For example, Gray Hawk Landing has installed a plexiglass barrier to protect their employees from prolonged exposure. Jackson County Farm Bureau has quickly installed a drive-thru window. The Jackson County Public School system is on the front-line of this battle against the coronavirus. They are to be commended for their dedication to maintaining their educational oversight for their students (our children). The JCPS also implemented new TeleHealth options to improve health care and accessibility for everyone in the community. A big service they provide to a great deal of food insecure children is their food service. The school system had initially made meals available at the school locations and a number of satellite locations in the county. They quickly expanded this to include home delivery of meals by bus to assure meals were being provided to those that maybe could not get to the schools or satellite locations. However, with the recent outbreak (focused on the Jackson Manor but also including every person/family that may have been exposed to those at the epicenter of this outbreak) the level of risk has now changed. This new level of risk has forced the school to reach the decision to suspend their home meal delivery service. A statement was issued by Superintendent Mike Smith on Monday, April 13th, 2020. The statement reads as follows:
“After checking with our local agencies regarding the substantial outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in our community, we have given much thought and consideration to how our student meal delivery services are done. As a result, for the safety and well-being of our community, a decision has been made to suspend home delivery of food by buses, after today (Monday, April 13, 2020).
We regret that this step must be taken, but feel that it is necessary for the safety of everyone involved. At this time, we will continue to offer student meals for pick-up at our school sites each day. In addition, we will continue to offer student meals at our satellite sites on Monday and Wednesday, in which you can receive multiple meals.
Jackson County Public Schools will continue to follow the CDC guidelines and urges the
community to follow them as well, which include:
*Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
*Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
*Avoid close contact with people who are sick
*Cough or sneeze into an elbow or use a tissue and place immediately in the trash
* Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects surfaces
*Practice social distancing
By working together, we will continue to find ways to support our students and staff during this challenging time. We appreciate everyone’s support and understanding as this situation continues to evolve.”
