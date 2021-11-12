Superintendent Mike Smith announced: "Due to yesterday’s Veteran’s Day Holiday, an updated Kentucky Coronavirus Monitoring Map was not available (see attachment).
After conferring with our local health department, Jackson County is in the “RED” (critical level). Jackson County Public Schools will require that all students and staff wear face coverings while in Jackson County Public School Buildings, from Monday, November 15th until Friday, November 19th, 2021.
Our next status determination will be made on Thursday, November 18, 2021."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.