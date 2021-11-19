Based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metrics for K-12 Education, Jackson County is in the “RED” (critical level). Jackson County Public Schools will require that all students and staff wear face coverings while in Jackson County Public School Buildings, from Monday, November 22nd until Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday, our next status determination will be made on Friday, November 26, 2021.
