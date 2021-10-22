Superintendent Mike Smith issued the following announcement:
"Based on the COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metrics for K-12 Education, Jackson County is in the “RED” (critical level). Jackson County Public Schools will require that all students and staff wear face coverings while in Jackson County Public School Buildings, from Monday, October 25th until Friday, October 29, 2021.
Our next status determination will be made on Thursday, October 28, 2021."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.