JCRTA announces Grandparent of the Year Essay Winners
On October 20, 2022, the Jackson County Retired Teachers Association honored our county winner of the KRTA/AARP Grandparent of the Year Essay Contest, sponsored by AARP Kentucky and Kentucky Retired Teachers Association. This contest, open to 5rth graders across Kentucky, encourages students to write about a grandparent who has made a significant difference in their life and in the lives of others.
The 2021-22 school winner are:
Sand Gap Elementary: Tibor Bocska, county runner-up.
McKee Elementary: Isabella McCowan, chosen as the county winner.
Congratulations to all the winners and every student who participated in the essay contest! This year’s contest (2022-23) has just begun, so we would kike to encourage all a5th graders to participate and honor their special grandparent.
Sand Gap Elementary Winner – Grandparent of the Year
My Special Grandparent of the Year
By: Tibor Bocska
Imagine if someone was in need and they got the help they needed. My Nana Ronda helps people when they are in need. She should be the AARP Kentucky Grandparent of the Year. Please continue reading and you will see why she deserves the award.
In the beginning, my Nana Ronda is helpful and caring. She likes to help people when they are in need. Sometimes she gives money or food to people that need it. My Nana Ronda takes care of us before she takes care of herself. Even if she is feeling bad, she takes care of us and helps us. If someone is upset or sad she is nice to them. She likes to make people laugh and cheer them up. You can see that my Nana is helpful and caring.
Continuing on, my Nana Ronda deserves the award because she takes care of us. She makes sure we have whatever we need. For example, when we are sick, she takes us to the doctor and gets us medicine. She is a good provider. Nana buys all of my clothes, shoes and food. She also takes care of a lot of my family. My sisters and I live with her. As you can see, she takes good care of us.
Last of all, my Nana Ronda spoils me. Sometimes when I don’t want to do my chores, she does them for me She ends up cleaning my room for me. Nana Ronda also fixes food I like. I love it when she makes gravy and biscuits. If there is something I want and don’t have enough money for, she will pay for the rest. One time I saved up for an Xbox and I was $50 short, and she paid the rest for me. She is always doing something for me.
In conclusion, that’s why I think she should win the AARP Kentucky Grandparent of the year. The reasons why are because she is helpful, kind, and she spoils me. Now that you know more about my Nana, choose her as the grandparent of the year.
McKee Elementary School Winner and County Winner – Grandparent of the Year
Grandparent of the Year
By: Isabella McCowan
You’ve never met him, but I can guarantee he is one of the sweetest and kindest people you will ever meet. My grandpa, Randy Jay Harris.
At the age of seventeen he was about to leave for the army, but instead of doing that he decided to stay with his wife and baby. He started working in the Eastern Kentucky coal mines until 1995. Because of a major back accident he had to retire early. He worked 12-14 hours a day sometimes 7 days a week so he could provide for his family. He also lost half of a finger in the coal mines while cutting a wire. Even after working several hours he always made time for his wife and children.
Even though he is sick with lung cancer, he still enjoys me and my baby brother coming to stay a few nights. When I was younger, we would play a game where we could camp out and shoot Cyclops. Now he will play with my baby brother like playing music for him an dancing with him.
My grandpa cannot do much now that he is sick, but he always tries his best even when he don’t feel like it. My grandpa will always help out anyone who needs it. Words cannot explain how much I love my grandpa and how much is loves his family. My grandpa will also play a game with me called “hide the magnet” where we will hide a magnet around the living room and one of us will find it. He will play a song called “Flowers on the Wall” by the Statler Brothers and we will sing and dance together.
My grandpa always used to take my mom and uncle camping, fishing, and squirrel hunting. He also teaches us to love and do right. My grandpa will always help his wife, my grandma, with her cellulitis and he will always comfort and love her with all his heart.
You’ve never met him but I know he is the sweetest and nicest person you will ever meet. I will always love my grandpa with all my heart and he will always love me and my family. I love you Papaw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.