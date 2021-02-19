Water1.jpg

The Jackson County Emergency Management and the Jackson County Water Association are coordinating and distributing bottled water for families located in the northern end of the county that are without a water supply.

Water2.jpg

They began distributing water on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 and will continue through Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

Water3.jpg

The water will be given out at the Billy Joe Rose Building from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m on Thursday and Friday. They will be distributing at the same location on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Allocation will be based on household size.

The address for the pickup is:

7378 Highway 421 North

McKee, KY  40447

