BOIL WATER ADVISORYDate Issued: 5/31/2021Time Issued: 6:00 a.m.A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the customers of Jackson County Water Association: Starting at Jackson County High School Road and running to McCammon Road, including Gray Hawk Park Road, Clifton Lane, Macedonia Road, Pilgrims Rest Road, Turkey Foot Road. Then Highway 421 North, Starting at the Junction of Highway 421 & Highway 89 South and running to Birch Lick Baptist Church, This does include Highway 89 S (Indian Creek)This Advisory has been issued due to a Main line water break.Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply: therefore this boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.This advisory will remain in effect until test results do show the water to be of acceptable quality. Consumers should flush their own plumbing when service is restored.For more information concerning BOIL WATER ADVISORY contact Sammy Creech at Jackson County Water Association. Phone (606) 287-7000
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- One of Jackson County’s most beloved teachers, Carolyn Pennington, publishes her first novel
- Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision in Clay County
- KY Parole Board Policy Change Reopens Local Wounds and Heartaches - Edwin & Bessie Morris Murderer Gets New Parole Hearing
- Kentucky daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old boy
- 260-pound black bear struck, killed in Kentucky car crash
- Kentucky attorney faces more human trafficking charges
- Murder Suspect Released After Grand Jury Chooses Not to Indict
- Lady Generals Set School Record for Most Wins in a Season
- The Joy is in the Journey
- Kentucky plant unveils expansion tied to electric vehicles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on taking a vacation this year?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.