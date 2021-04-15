JC Sun Breaking News

BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED

Date Lifted:   4/15/2021

Time Lifted:  10:00 a.m.

Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For:  Adkinstown Road, starting at the Junction of Adkinstown & Hays Road and running to the end of Adkinstown Road, including all side road    has been lifted. 

Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association.  (606) 287-7000.

 
 

