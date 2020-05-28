Advisory 1: Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For: Beginning at the Junction of Highway 577 West & Smith Road and ending at the Junction of Highway 577 West & Cornett Chapel Road, including all side roads has been lifted.
Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association. (606) 287-7000.
Advisory 2: Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For: Beginning at the Junction of Highway 30 West & Silver Dollar Lake Road and ending at the Junction of Highway 3630 & Wolf Pen Road, including all side roads has been lifted.
Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association. (606) 287-7000.
