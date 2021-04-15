JC Sun Breaking News

BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED

Date Lifted:   4/15/2021

Time Lifted:  10:00 a.m.

Please be advised that the BOIL WATER ADVISORY For:  Starting at the Junction of Highway 3630 & Bond Hill and running to the Junction of Highway 3630 & Highway 2002, including all side roads    has been lifted. 

Test results show no bacteria present in the water and you no longer need to boil your water. For more information contact Sammy Creech at the Jackson County Water Association.  (606) 287-7000.

 
 

