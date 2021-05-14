The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) recognizes drinking water treatment facilities across the Commonwealth that have achieved performance standards while participating in the Area-Wide Optimization Program (AWOP). This multi-state initiative is administered through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to facilitate drinking water systems in their voluntary efforts to achieve optimization goals that are more stringent than current regulations.
Drinking water systems utilize AWOP tools and methods to increase the level of protection to consumers. In particular, AWOP emphasizes the reduction of turbidity and disinfection byproducts (DBPs). Turbidity, or cloudiness, is a measurement of particles in water including soil, algae, bacteria, viruses and other substances. DBPs are formed when chlorine, which is used for disinfection, reacts with organic material found in the source water.
“The public benefits from our public drinking water systems’ voluntary participation in AWOP and our staff’s long standing implementation of the program” said Alicia Jacobs, the Division of Water’s drinking water branch manager. “The Division continues to be grateful for the commitment these water facilities have to protecting the health of the public by working to exceed Safe Drinking Water Act requirements.”
Only two drinking water treatment plants received the AWOP Champion Award, which recognizes the system’s overall compliance record for the previous three years, and considers the high level of turbidity optimization achieved.
- Jackson County Water Association received the 2020 Champion Award for a small drinking water treatment plant (designed to treat less than 3 million gallons of water per day).
The second water treatment plant to receive the AWOP Champion award was the Jamestown Municipal Water Works water treatment plant who received the 2020 Champion Award for a large drinking water treatment plant (designed to produce 3 million or more gallons of water per day).
The Jackson County Water Association was also among forty-eight drinking water plants that received a certificate for meeting the AWOP turbidity goals and criteria in 2020.
