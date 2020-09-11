Jean Hays, 86, of McKee, KY passed away, September 1, 2020, at her home. She was born on February 21, 1934 to the late Willie and Minerva Caudill Bullen.
She was born February 21, 1934 to wonderful parents. She grew up with four siblings, Stephen Chalt, Virginia Pearl, Reba Kathryn and William Keith. She had a wonderful childhood, they lived on a big farm in Wildie and there were things to do. Jean and William were the best to get out of work.
After Jean graduated from high school, she went to Eastern State College (E.K.U.) for the summer and taught school. She was only 18 years old and took correspondence course and went back to school in the summer and taught in the fall for three years. After that she went to Louisville to Spencerian School where she could do Secretarial Degree. After she completed that she started working at Berea College. She then married Bill Hays on December 31, 1956 and moved to Jackson County. On February 4, 1957 she began serving as the executive secretary for the Jackson County RECC (Jackson Energy Cooperative) and did for the next 38 years. She was active member of her community with Eastern Star, Kentucky Mtn. Housing, Jackson County Cancer, Jackson County Food Bank, White House Clinic, Jackson County Ministries, Barnabas and Senior Citizens. She was also an active member of the Gray Hawk Reformed Church.
Jean is survived by two sons, Keith (Connie) Hays of McKee, and Wallace (Virginia) Hays of Berea, KY; a grandson, Jordan Hays of McKee, KY; a granddaughter, Casey (Jonathan) Cornett; two great granddaughters, Kaylee and Baylee; a brother William K. Bullen of Stanford, KY and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jean was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hays; a granddaughter, Keisha Hays; two sisters, Virginia Branscum and Kathryn Bullen and one brother, Stephen Bullen
Funeral service 1:00 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Gray Hawk Reformed Church with Bro. Jason Elam and Bro. Carroll de Forest officiating. Burial to follow in the Hays Cemetery. Pallbearers: David Riddle, David Garrett, David Bratcher, Gary Bullen, Kenny Hays Jr. and Kevin Elliott. Honorary pallbearers: Dr. David Hays, Marjorie Mullins, Dwayne Wilson, Jimmy Judd, Jonathan Cornett, her nieces and nephews. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
