Jean McQueen was born May 3, 1940 in Owenton, KY and departed this life Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home in Annville, being 79 years of age. She was the daughter of the late John & Bertha McCormick.
Jean is survived by her husband, Benny McQueen and by three children, Benny Lee McQueen, Connie Sue McQueen and Donna Renee Alban and by a sister, Brenda Robinson. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Brittany Nicole Smith, Michael Wayne Flannery, Cassie Ann Flannery, Tabitha Renee Flannery and Saraya Naomi McQueen.
In addition to her parents, Jean was also preceded in death by her daughter, Crystal Ann Flannery and by three sisters, Patricia, Margaret and Thelma.
