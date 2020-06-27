Jean Sparks Rose, born March 14, 1948 to the late Lewis Sr. and Opal Cates Sparks, departed this life June 15, 2020 being 72 years of age. Jean was a devoted and faithful housewife and mother. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clover Bottom Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Joe Rose of Sand Gap. Three daughters: Melanie and Keith Powell of Kerby Knob. Their two sons, Kyle and Dillon Powell. Kimberly Tincher of Berea. Her two daughters: Kayla and Steven Durham of Berea. Their two children, Madelyn and Cameron. Kyra and Shane Harrison of Sand Gap.
Robia Rose of Georgetown.
Her siblings: Lois and Michael Gabbard; Lewis Sparks Jr.; Frank and Joyce Sparks;Nadeen and Ronald Renfro; Beverly and Owen Smith.
She’s also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph Brian Rose; one brother, Charles Gary Sparks; one nephew, Eric Brandon Sparks; brother in law, Richard Miller; mother in law Martha Williams Rose and father in law Sydney Nolan Rose.
Funeral service 11:00 am Friday, June 19, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial will be 2:30 pm Friday at Camp Nelson Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY. Pallbearers: Kyle & Dillon Powell, Steven Durham, Shane Harrison, Brian Miller and Chad Sparks. Honorary pallbearers: Keith Powell, Neil Sparks, Lewis Sparks Jr., Frank Sparks, Howard W. Smith, Mike Rose, Ivan Rose, Owen Smith, Mike Gabbard, Harvey Kidd and Doug Centers. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
