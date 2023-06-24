Jeana Nicole Bales, 30, of Frankfort KY, succumbed to her battle on the morning of June 11th 2023, joining her parents in their eternal home.
She was preceded in death by her parents Kimberlee Houston, Charles Bales, On Mother's side Grandparents Emma Sweeney and Ronald Sweeney and Father’s side, Grandparents Everett & Nora Sue Bales.
Jeana is survived by her Children Ethan Bales and Dillon Bales; Sister Amanda Houston; Step-Father Sam Houston Jr.; Aunts Melissia Sweeney and Donna Wasson; her Cousins Ricky Sweeney, Danielle Sweeney, Nikki Fitzgerald, Alexis Smith, Melanie Smith, Parker Sweeney, Tristan Sweeney, Alice Sweeney, Ella Fitzgerald, and Jayson Smith. On Father's side Marlene & Ricky Issacs, Karen & Walter Hurst, Joey & Marla Bales. Grandparents Everett & Nora Sue Bales (deceased).
Jeana was a beautiful soul with a strong will and fighting spirit but now is in eternal peace.
Funeral will be held at 5:00 PM Friday, June 16, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. George Mullins officiating. Burial to follow in the Harrison Cemetery. Pallbearers: Ethan Bales, Patrick Butts, Rickey Sweeney, Jon Wasson, Ethan Jones and Cody Jones. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
