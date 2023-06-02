Jeanie Combs Crowe McGee was born on June 25, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio and met her Savior on Saturday, May 20, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Finley Combs and Anna Mae Vaughn Combs. Jeanie is survived by her mother Anna Mae, her sister Roxann Combs Vaughn, her daughter Nikki Crowe Browning and husband Jeff, her son Joshua McGee, and her nephew Jason Vaughn and wife Becky. She was MaJean to her grandson Canaan Browning, her great-niece Larkin Vaughn, her great-nephew Maddox Vaughn, and her great niece Bellamy Rose Vaughn. Jeanie will be missed by a host of family, friends, colleagues, former students, and her basset hound, Charlie.
Jeanie grew up in Carlisle, Ohio and graduated from Carlisle High School in 1969. She and her family moved to Jackson County, Kentucky in 1975. Jeanie began her teaching career at Jackson County Middle School in 1990. She later taught at Jackson County High School until she retired after 25 years of service as an art teacher. Jeanie will also be remembered as a business owner of Bond Grocery for 10 years, as well as an avid cake decorator, baker, and caterer for decades.
Jeanie was of the Baptist faith and had attended several churches during her lifetime, including Hillcrest Baptist in Carlisle, Ohio, Bond Baptist Church, and Annville Baptist Church. Jeanie was an active servant who taught Sunday School, Children’s Church, WMU, and her favorite - Vacation Bible School. She served as coordinator of the Laurel River Baptist VBS for five years.
Jeanie was a creative genius and helped design numerous proms and dances for Jackson County Schools. She also designed various VBS themes and birthday parties that were over the top, just like her personality. Jeanie never met a stranger and loved people. She had a true servant’s heart and loved to help others and see them happy. Although she will be missed terribly, we feel that our loss is truly Heaven’s gain.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. David Wilson officiating. Burial to follow in the Combs Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jeff & Canaan Browning, Jason & Maddox Vaughn, David Cunigan, Tanner Johnson, Wes Bishop, Ronnie Parrett and Josh McGee. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
