Jeddie Boyd Weaver was born April 30, 1958 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville at the age of 63. He was the son of the late Farris Edmond Weaver and Ruby (Robinson) Weaver.
Jeddie is survived by his wife, Linda (Gibbs) Weaver of McKee and by six children, Jeddie Weaver Jr. of Georgia, Matthew Earl Weaver (Carine Thebaud) of Berea, Ivan Blake (Tiffany) Weaver of McKee, Denver Wesley (Sharlet) Weaver of McKee, Jeani Weaver of Berea and Jessica Melissa Mae Weaver of Berea. Other survivors include the following siblings, Daphne Nunn of McKee, Leonard Weaver of Tyner, Mattie Ramsey of Mt. Vernon, Judy Isaacs of Gray Hawk, William “Bill” Weaver of McKee, Edna Sue Ramsey of Gray Hawk, Betty Weaver of McKee, Danny (Jose) Weaver of Corbin and Donnie (John Wayne) Weaver of Annville. Jeddie was blessed with eleven grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Jeddie was also preceded in death by two brothers, Stevie Ray Weaver and Ralph Carl Weaver.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Wilder, Bro. B.J. McKinney and Bro. Phillip Nunn officiating. Burial to follow in the Banks Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jeddie Weaver Jr., Matthew Earl Weaver, Ivan Blake Weaver, Denver Wesley Weaver, Mitchell Weaver, Brandon Tirey, Jonathan Tirey, Jason Tillery, John Henry Weaver, Dennis Weaver, Jeff Weaver, Jeff Weaver, Jerry Lee Weaver, John Wayne Childers, Randy Frazier and Darrell Byrd. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
