Jeffery Ervin Brockman was born April 21, 1955 in Madison County, KY and departed this life Sunday, June 11, 2023 at his home Hernando, Mississippi at the age of 68. He was the son of the late Ervin Brockman and Yvonna (Hendricks) King.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Debbie Lakes Brockman of Hernando, Mississippi, by a son, Jason Brockman of Hernando, Mississippi and by a daughter, Danielle (Jeremy) Johansen of Morristown, Tennessee. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Zoe Brockman, Kya Brockman and Kinsley Johansen. He is also survived by three brothers, Steve Brockman of Richmond, KY, Arnold Brockman of Lexington, KY and Charles King of Berea, KY.
Jeff was a member of the Buffalo Trail Baptist Church.
Private services were held 1:00 PM Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Rose officiating. Burial followed in the T.M. Lakes Cemetery in Sand Gap. Pallbearers: Carl Lakes, Tinsley Boggs, Steve Brockman, Charles King, Howard Williams & Tony Tutt. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
