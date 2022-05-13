Jeffery Lynn Brumagen was born November 9, 1963 in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at his residence at the age of 58. He was the son of William “Billy” Brumagen and of the late Sharon England.
In addition to his father, Jeffery is also survived by a sister, Cheryl Smith of Sand Gap and by two brothers, Ricky Brumagen of London and Brian Brumagen of Sand Gap. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Debbie Beshears.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in the Hays & Abrams Cemetery. Pallbearers: Darrell Hundley, Leon Durbin, Dan H. Powell, Jamie Cross, Rick Powell and Boyd Van Winkle. Honorary pallbearers: David & Johnny Asher, Scotty Hundley, Blake Van Winkle, Charlie Allen, Jake & Josh Beshears and Brian Brumagen. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
