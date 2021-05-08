Jeffery Scott Simpson was born February 1, 1970 in Michigan and departed this life Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, being 51 years of age. He was the son of the late McCoy & Hazel (Brock) Simpson.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Dianna (Kirby) Simpson of McKee and by his siblings, Gregory (Dianne) Simpson of Michigan, Carol (Glenn) Brock of Harlan and Tina King of Michigan. He was blessed with a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jeff was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Simpson.
Jeff was a member of the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Carpenter officiating. Burial to follow in the Kirby & Evans Cemetery. Pallbearers: Adam Kirby, Jessie Kirby, Steven Lainhart, Steven Boyd, Terry Kirby, Perry Kirby and Patrick Kirby. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
