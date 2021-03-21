Jeffery Kent Turner was born April 1, 1964 and departed this life Wednesday, March 10. 2021, being 56 years of age. He was the son of Voyd Turner and Eula (Brewer) Turner.
In addition to his parents, Jeff is also survived by three children, Joshua Kent Turner, Matthew Jeffery Turner and his wife Katie and Rachel Diann Kirby and her husband David. Other survivors include his two brothers, William “Bill” Turner and Albert Turner. Jeff was blessed with five grandchildren, Riley Matthew Turner, Parker Allen Turner, Miles Snowden Turner, Grace Diann Kirby and Davis Lee Kirby; and by his niece and nephews, William Russell Turner, Courtney Graber and Christopher Turner. Additional survivors are a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside service 11:00 AM Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Turner Cemetery with Bro. Doug Collins officiating. Pallbearers: Daren Turner, Justin Bowers and Alen Liu. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
