Jeffrey Leonard McWhorter was born May 1, 1954 in Richmond, KY and departed this life Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, KY being 66 years of age. He was the son of the late Leonard & Nannie (Moore) McWhorter.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Brenda (Blevins) McWhorter of London and by three children, Chad McWhorter Hays of McKee, Jason McWhorter Hays and his wife Jennifer of Berea and Katie Peters of Gray Hawk. He is also survived by his sister, Gail Holt and her husband Vernon of London. Jeff was blessed by the following grandchildren, Jace & Trevor Hays, Harlan Baker, Eli Holt and Lincoln Peters.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Tyner Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Lewis officiating. Burial to follow in the Tyner Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
