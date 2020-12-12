JeQuita Anne Burch Hall was born December 29, 1946 in Jackson County, KY to Dock McClellan and Dorothy (Moore) Burch. She gained her wings November 30, 2020 being 73 years of age.
She is survived by her four daughters, Sonya Rene (Brent) Hedge, Dawn Michelle (Jace) Spurlock, Belinda Lou (Tony) Hocker, and Virginia Dayle (Steven) Bryant, 18 grandchildren , 4 great grandchildren, and the following siblings: Dale Burch of Peoria, AZ, Louada Moore of London, KY, Nita (Eric) Solheim of Klamath Falls, OR, Robert (Ruth) Burch of Layton, UT, and Tommy (Betty) Burch of Wilmington, NC as well as a host of nieces and nephews she loved as her own.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Brent Hedge, grandsons Zachary Spurlock, Jacob Hedge, and Aden Hedge, and the following siblings: John Jackson Burch, Dock Burch, Walter Burch, Kenneth Burch, Eva Smith, and many brothers and sisters-in-law she held dear to her heart.
Jequita was a loving, devoted mother. Her girls were her life and she cherished her grandkids. She had a giving and welcoming spirit and a way of making everyone she encountered feel valued and special.
Private services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 with Rev. Carol deForest officiating. Burial will follow in the Tyner Baptist Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
