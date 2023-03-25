Jerry Dale Allen departed this life Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at his residence at the age of 53. He was born May 6, 1969, to Nancy & Jerry. Five years later they were joined by brother Timothy.
Jerry was preceded in death by both his mother Nancy and father Jerry as well as his grandparents. Growing up he spent time in Ohio and in Kentucky. He loved spending time with his Papaw Lawrence.
During his late teenage years Jerry attended cosmetology school. On December 22, 2003, Jerry welcomed his daughter Emma into the world. He was a very loving, caring, supportive father that also had his issues.
His favorite things to do were spending time with his daughter Emma and dogs Tucker & Bella. He also loved playing video games, D & D, going to the Renaissance Festival, and participating in armored combat fighting. When Emma was very young Jerry was an over the road truck driver, which he really enjoyed, except for being away from Emma weeks at a time. In September 2009, he got Emma her first puppy, they named him Tucker. In 2018, he got Emma her second puppy, this one they named Bella. In 2022, Jerry watched his daughter Emma graduate from high school.
Emma describes her dad as loving, caring, supportive, and amazing and extremely goofy once you get to know him.
Jerry will be missed by many people including, his daughter Emma, brother Timothy, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; including his close friends, Ron & Jamie.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, March 18, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Seven Pines Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
