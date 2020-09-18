Obit Candles

Jerry Lee Thomas was born March 3, 1954 in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital, being 66 years of age. He was the son of the late J.C. and Mona (Howard) Thomas.

   Jerry is survived by his wife, Leona Thomas and by three children, William, D.J., and Michelle. He is also survived by the following siblings, Douglas (Carolyn), Joyce Lane, his twin, Terry Marshall (James) and Chris. He was blessed with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

   In addition to his parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jenny and by a sister, Margaret.

   Jerry was of the Pentecostal Faith.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.  Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you