Jerry Walker Blevins Sr., resident of London, Kentucky passed away on February 7, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in London, at the age of 55 years. He was born October 8, 1965 in San Bernardino, California. Jerry was a hard worker all the way up to his retirement. He had a passion for taking pictures, bird watching, NASCAR, and spending time with his grandkids.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father Jerry Blevins. He is survived by his five children: Jerry Walker Blevins Jr. (Lakeland, FL), Christopher Michael Scott Blevins (Somerset, KY), Sasha Nicole Wilson (Irvine, CA), Brittany Marie Blevins (Richmond, KY) and Samantha Rachel- Marie Tigue (Williamsburg, KY). His six grandchildren, Anna Blevins, Caleb Wilson, Hailey Blevins, Abby Blevins, Mariana Blevins, and Gio Tigue.
Along with his Mother Mildred Blevins, his sister Kelly Lozano, his brothers, Matthew Blevins, Patrick Blevins, and Chuck Freese. Along with numerous, nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home #2 Bradshaw Chapel with Bro. Chad Burdette officiating. Burial followed in the Dillion Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
