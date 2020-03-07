Jerry Wayne Deaton was born December 19, 1967 in Madison County and departed this life Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, being 52 years of age. He was the son of Ruth (Shelton) Belcher if Harrodsburg and of the late John Deaton Jr.
In addition to his mother, Jerry is also survived by two sister, Sheila Collett of Harrodsburg and Natalia Deaton Dillahay and her husband Chad.
Other than his father, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Brian Keith Deaton.
Graveside service 2:00 PM at the Blooming Grove Cemetery with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
