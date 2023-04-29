Jesse Lee Adkins was born June 12, 1985 in Laurel County and departed this life Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 37. He was the son of Jerry Adkins of McKee and of the late Linda (Holland) Adkins.
In addition to his father, Jesse was also survived by his sister, Kimberly Edwards and her husband Justin of McKee.
A memorial service may be held at a later. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.