Jesse Willis Boggs was born November 4, 1943 in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, at the age of 77. He was the son of the late Ben Boggs Jr. and Frances (McGee) Boggs.
Willis is survived by his wife, Judy Boggs of Annville and by two sons, Rex (Patty) Boggs of Nashville, TN and Rodney (Annette) Boggs of Annville. He is also survived by a sister, Charlotte Hale of Colorado. He was blessed with two grandchildren, Amanda Bailey and Matthew Boggs and by five great grandchildren, Kimber Collett, Willis Boggs, Julie Bailey, Duke Bailey and Silas Boggs who preceded him in death.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy K. Wells and Bro. Danny Smith officiating. Burial to follow in the Boggs Cemetery in Annville. Pallbearers: Francis, Benny, Greg, & Matthew Boggs, Warren Wilson and Brad Bailey. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.