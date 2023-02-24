Today, our hearts are broken as we mourn the beloved Jessica Karena Tunnat Edwards, born June 25, 1988 in the heart of Chicago, Illinois and created her adult life in Kentucky, where she suddenly died Sunday, February 5, 2023. Her bright light and big heart left us too soon, we will miss her laugh and adventurous spirit. The light in her heart was radiant, with the most vibrant smile, that would light up the room!
Jessica is a BE-A-U-TI-FUL ray of sunshine, she was born on a hot summer day in Chicago, right near the lake, to her loving father, the late Doyle Tunnat and her mother Carolyn.
Jessica was a very loving and caring mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, aunt, cousin and an inspirational friend. She loved her family very deep within.
Jessica is survived by her three beautiful children, Bella Boo, Tyson and Serenity, as well as four bonus children, her devoted partner Jesse, loved by Ty, her mother Carolyn and bonus mom, Marjorie.
Jessica not only a little sister to a brother and two sisters, but she was also the big sisters to Matthew “Moe” and David Ray. Jessica is a very loved niece and cousin to many, and cherished aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. David Wilson officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
