Jessica Lynn Gabbard was born December 9, 1994, in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington at the age of 27. She was the daughter Garry Gabbard of Sand Gap and Mickie (Hendricks) Bowman.
Survivors include, her father, Garry Gabbard (Tammy Sparks); by her mother, Mickie Bowman (Isaac Bowman); and by her three children that she loved dearly, Bryden Bolton, Braelynn Bolton, and Aryiah Gabbard. Other survivors include he her maternal grandmother, Vickie Richardson; paternal grandparents, Bonnie & Garry Gabbard; aunts & uncles, Jackie Isaacs, Michael Gabbard & Misty Matthews (Shorty) and by her cousins, Brooklyn Jones (Darcy), Bethany Wilson, Gabrielle Parker (Keegan), Blake Granello, Angel Gabbard, Micheala Gabbard, Adrianna Matthews and Axel Jones.
Jessica was preceded in death by her grandfathers, H. Wayne Richardson, Tom Hendrics; and by her sister Amberlyn Gabbard.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Owen Moody officiating. Burial will follow in the Gabbard Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
