Jessica Lynne (Truett) Jackson was born September 8, 1990, in London, KY and departed this life Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at her residence in Lexington, at the age of 32. She was the daughter of George Pete Truett of Annville and Michelle (Kincaid) Patterson of London.
In addition to her parents, Jessica is also survived by her husband, Brian Jackson of Lexington; by two daughters, Kylee Wyan of London and Jacey Wyan of London and by her siblings, Aaron Truett of Richmond, Jordan (Grace) Truett of Richmond, Shane (Kristen) Truett of Annville, Brittney (Matt) King of Annville and Whitney (Darren) Johnson of Lee County. Other survivors include her grandmother, Mattie (Doug) Kerby of Annville; in-law, William K. Jackson, better known as "Pops"; special nieces, Makynna King, Shelby King, & Paityn King; by a nephew Reed King; by her stepmother, Ethel Truett of Annville and stepfather, Joey Patterson of London.
Jessica was preceded in death by the following grandparents, Calvin & Sharon Kincaid and Ralph Truett and by her in-law Yetta A. Jackson better known as "Granny".
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mitchell Ball officiating. Burial to follow in the Upper Colony Cemetery in Laurel County. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
