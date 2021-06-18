Jimmy C. Brumett was born June 28, 1948 in Rockcastle County and departed this life Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, at the age of 72. He was the son of the late George “Will” Brumett and Reatha (Brock) Browning.
Jim is survived by his wife, Rita Brumett of McKee and by four children, Jimmy Brumett and his wife Becky of Somerset, Tanya Lakes and husband Gary of McKee, Kathy Hayes of Lexington and Angie Brumett of Florida. He is also survived by a brother, Hulen Brumett of Berea and by two sisters, Doris Poynter of Berea and Nancy Reyes of South Carolina. Jim was blessed with ten grandchildren, Dustin & Jesse Hayes, Destiney Brumett, Chase, Bradyn & Abby Gilbert, Faith & Lukas Brumett, Devon & Nathan Keeton and one great grandchild, Skyler.
In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Cliston Brumett, Bill Brumett, Buddy Brumett, Roy Browning, Tony Browning, and Betty Turner.
Jim attended the Gray Hawk Reformed Church.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Monday, June 7, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Elam and Bro. Carroll deforest officiating. Burial to follow in the Reynolds Cemetery. Pall Bearers: Jimmy Brummett, Chase Gilbert, Bradyn Gilbert, Lukas Brummett, Faith Brummett and Gary Lakes
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
