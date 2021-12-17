Jo Ann Cruse Isaacs of Berea, formerly of Jackson County passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington at the age of 55. She was born October 7, 1966 to Patricia Harrison.
Jo Ann is survived by her mother, Patricia Harrison of Sand Gap; by two children, Dusty Scott Isaacs and his wife Amelia of Richmond, and Tawanna McKayla Isaacs of Berea. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Edward Powell (Darlene) of Richmond, IN and by her sister, Jonnie Hisel (Odell) of McKee. Other survivors include the following aunts and uncles, Hershel Cruse, Christine Lakes, Wendell Cruse, Dorse Jean Harrison, Joyce Malicote and Donald R. Cruse. Jo Ann was blessed with four grandchildren, Malachi Bostic, Remington Coty Dean Isaacs, Jacob Isaacs and Arianna Isaacs.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Coty Leighann Isaacs and by her father, Johnny Cope.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. George Mullins officiating. Burial to follow in the Hisel, Coyle & Isaacs Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
