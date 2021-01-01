Jo Ann Madden Albertson, 79, of Berea died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Terrace Nursing and Rehab Center. She was a Gray Hawk, KY native born September 25, 1941, daughter of the late William Dave and Dorothy Mullins Madden, U.S. Air Force veteran, and retired Civil Service employee. Jo was a former resident of Lexington, having to moved to Berea three years ago and was a member of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include one son William Todd Albertson; siblings, Larry Madden (Sandra), Karen Peters; granddaughter Brooke Ashley Albertson.
Graveside Services 11:00 AM, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Military Honors. In accordance with the state mandate, those attending must wear mask or facial covering and maintain social distance.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences for the family, share a memory, light a memorial candle or plant a tree in Jo’s memory at reppertfuneralhome.com
