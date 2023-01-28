Joan (Toler) Baker was born April 21, 1953, in Madison County, KY, and departed this life Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Baptist Health Richmond at the age of 69. She was the daughter of the late Hubert and Betty J. (Spears) Toler.
Joan is survived by two children, Andrea Baker and Jesse (Kristin) Baker, both of Sand Gap. She was blessed with two grandchildren that she adored, Evan Baker and Ava Baker. She is also survived by three brothers, Paul (Regina) Toler of McKee, David (Vola) Toler of McKee, and Roy (Teresa) Toler of Richmond. Additionally, Joan is survived by a brother-in-law, Hoyt Cox, and a host of other in-laws she gained from the Baker family.
In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Baker, to whom she was married to from 1974 until his death in 2018. She is also preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Ann Cox.
Joan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved being a “Gigi” to Evan and Ava - her love for them, as well as for Andrea, Jesse, and Kristin, was indescribable. She enjoyed eating out and those late evening grocery runs with her “Andra Lynn”. Joan loved her sweets and her to-do lists; she would almost always have a chore list lovingly in hand for her “Jesse Ray”. Joan was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Elam officiating. Burial to follow in the See Cemetery in McKee, KY.
Pallbearers: Hunter Isaacs, Ethan Isaacs, Seth Isaacs, Mike Young, Royce Baker, and James Elam.
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
