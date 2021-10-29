JoAnn Clemmons was born July 30, 1946 of Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, October 13, 2021 at her residence in Hamilton, OH at the age of 75. She was the daughter of the late Henry Davidson and Martha Mae (Allen) Davidson.
Jo Ann is survived by her son, Randy Clemmons; two grandchildren, Aaron Clemmons and Amber Gordon and by a great grandson, Sawyer Gordon. She is also survived by a brother, Clyde (Clara) Davidson and three sisters, Gerrie (John) Tate, Zola (Robert) Sester, and Karen Townsley; sister-in-law, Joyce Davidson and by a host of nieces and nephews.
Jo Ann was a member of the Pater Ave Pentecostal Church in Hamilton, OH.
In addition to her parents, JoAnn was also preceded in death by a sister, Imogene Belt and by a brother, Mindle Davidson.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Smith officiating. Burial to follow in the Coffey Cemetery. Pallbearers: Scott Townsley, Tim Sester, Matt Sester, Daren Sester, John Tate, Brian Davidson, Kevin Davidson and Robbie Belt. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
