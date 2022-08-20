Joann Moore Orton, 87, passed away August 10, 2022, at the Laurel Creek Nursing & Rehab in Manchester. She was born December 14, 1934, in Moores Creek, KY to Dillard Moore & Beulah (Cunagin) Moore.
Joann married Glen Orton on March 9, 1961. They were married 61 years before he passed away.
In addition to her parents, and husband, Joann was also preceded in death by her brother, Carson Moore and sister-in-law Mary (Thomas) Moore.
Survivors include her sister, Genevieve “Gee” Harrell of Piney Point, Maryland; her brother, Kellis Dick & Madge Moore of Arlington, Texas and brother-in-law Bobby & Margaret Orton of Lexington, KY. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Joann lived in Norwood, OH and worked at Allis-Chalmers as a secretary.
Graveside service 3:00 PM Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Cornetts Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Brian Bond conducting the service. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.