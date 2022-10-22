Joanna Rose was born November 5, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio and departed this life Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville at the age of 72. She was the daughter of the late Roscoe & Mary Lillie Rose.
She is survived by her children, Robert Joe Grigsby Jr (Angela) of Evansville, IN, Travis Holton (Jessica) of Irvine, David Allen Holton of London and Matthew Perry Holton of Richmond and by her significant other of many years, Joe Swafford of London. She is also survived by three sisters, Nora Mae McWilliams and Betty Katherine Teater both of Miamisburg, OH and Deborah Charlene Creech of Beaver Creek, OH. She was blessed with1 grandson, 8 granddaughters and four great grandsons.
In addition to her parents, Joanna was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Lee Holton; grandson, Lucas Aaron Holton and by her sibling, William Howard Rose, Arnold David Rose, Lillie Frances Stiver, and Marilyn Bernice Mink.
Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Rose and Bro. Greg Deaton officiating. Burial to follow in the Rose Family Cemetery. Travis, David, Matthew & Jacob Holton, Robert Grigsby and Ben Plowman. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
